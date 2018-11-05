search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ram temple ordinance likely in winter session

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Nov 5, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 12:32 am IST
Demand for statute to settle Ayodhya row grows shriller.
Spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti chief Jagadguru Hansdevacharya and others attend the Dharmadesh, a two-day meeting of Hindu seers, in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: As the clamour by the Sangh Parivar and the BJP for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya gets shriller by the day, the government is considering bringing in an ordinance and summoning a special Parliament session ahead of the Winter Session, which is expected to begin in the second week of December.

Sources revealed the saffron camp and the Sangh have received indications that the BJP’s electoral prospects in the poll-bound states, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, were not “exactly positive” and there was a need to consolidate BJP’s core votebank. The saffron strategists believe the move to send a “strong signal” to start the construction of the Ram temple could “consolidate” the BJP’s “shifting” votebank. It is believed that the beginning of the construction through an ordinance would give the BJP a “huge boost”

 

“We don’t need to focus on anything else, but only consolidate our own votebank... that would comfortably see us through,” a senior BJP leader told this newspaper.

It was further claimed that once the “green signal is given”, the construction would begin and within a span of six weeks, the “kar sevaks could put up a temporary structure at the site”.

It was further claimed that “everything is ready, the pillars, tiles, windows and doors, and all that is required to build the magnificent temple is ready and could be put in place with speed.”

