search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi to criticise tigress Avni’s killing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Nov 5, 2018, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 4:16 pm IST
'The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated,' Rahul tweeted quoting Mahatma Gandhi.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)

Mumbai: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week.

“The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted quoting Mahatma Gandhi.

 

 

 

Tigress Avni is believed to have been responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Maharashtra in the past two years. She was killed in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Friday.

The killing has sparked massive outrage and raised a debate over tiger conservation efforts.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi also slammed her party BJP's government in Maharashtra and termed the killing of tigress a "ghastly murder" and a "straight case of crime". She also vowed to take up the case "legally, criminally as well as politically".

Maneka’s reaction drew a sharp reaction from Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar who said, "If she (Maneka Gandhi) thinks any tiger or tigress should not be killed even if it is a man-eater, then the decision should be taken by the Centre."​

Also Read: Order probe into Avni's killing if you want: Maharashtra forest minister to Maneka

"She (Gandhi) loves animals. She is, however, Minister for Women and Child Development. I have to consider the women who have been killed by the tigress," Mungantiwar added.

Tigress Avni, officially known as T1, was shot dead by sharp-shooter Asgar Ali on Friday night.

The tigress is survived by her two 10 months old cubs.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, tigress avni
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Congress-TDP alliance 'East India Company of 2018'

On November 1, Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced their alliance against the BJP for the upcoming state and general elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Cong troubled over Rafale as Vadra's aide wasn't made middleman: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal alleged that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre was more concerned about Bhandari than the Indian Air Force (IAF). (Photo: File)

India’s first nuclear ballistic missile sub completes deterrence patrol

PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, 'The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation.' (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Muslim women should not wear nail polish while offering Namaz, says new fatwa

The cleric said Islam does not prohibit women from applying nail polish, but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it as the layer of paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing nails completely. (Photo: ANI)

Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected within 2 months: J&K Governor

The Home Minister, while describing the Rohingya as illegal immigrants, had asked other political parties to not politicise the Centre's efforts to identify them. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham