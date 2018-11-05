search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Muslim women should not wear nail polish while offering Namaz, says new fatwa

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
A cleric at the seminary said, '...using nail polish is un-Islamic and illegal. Rather women should use Mehendi on their nails.'
The cleric said Islam does not prohibit women from applying nail polish, but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it as the layer of paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing nails completely. (Photo: ANI)
 The cleric said Islam does not prohibit women from applying nail polish, but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it as the layer of paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing nails completely. (Photo: ANI)

Saharanpur: Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the most respected Muslim seminaries in India, has issued a fatwa or a decree, against women of the community proferring Namaz or prayer, wearing nail polish.

Mufti Ishrar Gaura, a cleric at the seminary, said, "Darul Uloom Deoband has issued a fatwa against Muslim women using nail polish because it is un-Islamic and illegal. Rather women should use Mehendi on their nails."

 

Gaura told ANI that Islam does not prohibit women from using beauty products, they can apply nail polish but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it.
The cleric argued that a layer of nail paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing the nails completely.

Farah Faiz, an advocate and national president of Rashtriyawadi Muslim Mahila Sangh, opposed the fatwa by the theological school.

"They never issue a fatwa against men. Islam prohibits a number of things but still, that is carried out by people. They only issue the fatwa against women to do everything with their permission," she said.

"The Darul Uloom is even in Pakistan, but they do not issue such orders there. Only the one based in India come up with such fatwas all the time," she added.

Earlier this year, the seminary ordered that Muslim women should not watch men playing soccer, saying, it violates the tenets of Islam.

"Football is played wearing shorts, so watching men playing with bare knees is forbidden for women; it's against religious belief," senior cleric Mufti Athar Kasmi had said even as Sunni Muslim kingdom of Saudi Arabia had allowed women to watch matches in soccer stadiums.

Last year, the Islamic school issued an edict, prohibiting women from cutting hair and shaping their eyebrows.

Darul Uloom Deoband, which is one of the largest Islamic seminaries in South Asia, is based in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

...
Tags: darul uloom deoband, fatwa issued, nail polish
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Saharanpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

First moon walk's commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

The other two astronauts who took part in the mission, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and Michael Collins, also each received one of these plaques. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

iPhone XR vs Pixel 3 XL: The Apple-Google photography battle wages on

It’s impressive to see how the difference between the best of Apple and best of the Android world has shrunken to extremely low levels, if not be on par with each other.
 

Apple iPhone XR review: R stands for reasonable

The iPhone XR is easily one of the most reasonable smartphones Apple has ever built in recent times and you won’t need the fortune to enjoy the latest as well as the greatest from Apple.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India’s first nuclear ballistic missile sub completes deterrence patrol

PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, 'The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation.' (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected within 2 months: J&K Governor

The Home Minister, while describing the Rohingya as illegal immigrants, had asked other political parties to not politicise the Centre's efforts to identify them. (Photo: File | ANI)

Like Sabarimala, a 34-yr-old Kali puja pandal in Kolkata doesn’t allow women

The male members of the puja committee and the locality prepare 'prasad and bhog' (food) for the deity besides undertaking other tasks. (Representational Image | Soumyabrata Gupta)

Ayappa devotees begin trek towards Sabarimala shrine amid tight security

Devotees were seen trekking up the hill while chanting hymns in praise of the deity. (Photo: ANI)

Massive landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, restoration work underway

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said a landslide struck the highway near Battery Cheshma along the Banihal-Ramban stretch, blocking the 270-km arterial road. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham