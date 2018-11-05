search on deccanchronicle.com
Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House, Congress; joins BJP

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.
Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Aizawl: Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.

Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it. He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.

 

Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013. Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28.

