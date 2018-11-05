search on deccanchronicle.com
Kolkata: Fire breaks out in high-rise office building on Park Street

PTI
Published Nov 5, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11:10 am on fifth floor of Apeejay House, a Fire Brigade official said. 
 Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group. (Photo: Twitter | @tanvibose)

Kolkata: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a high-rise office building in the Park Street area of Kolkata on Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at about 11:10 am on the fifth floor of the multi-storied building called Apeejay House, the Fire Brigade official said. 

 

"Several fire tenders are busy in dousing the flames," he said. 

Efforts are being made to evacuate the building, which houses several corporate offices and headquarters of the Apeejay Surendra Group. 

"Initially, light smoke was seen around 11 am, but by 11:30 flames were seen gushing out of windows with thick black smoke," eyewitnesses said.

