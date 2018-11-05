search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala on the edge as Sabarimala opens gates again

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T SUDHEESH
Published Nov 5, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Nobody including media was allowed by the police to go beyond Nilakkal on Sunday.
Cops in Nilakkal carried tight checking on every vehicle including KSRTC buses. Only cops and construction workers were let to go to Pampa from Nilakkal.
 Cops in Nilakkal carried tight checking on every vehicle including KSRTC buses. Only cops and construction workers were let to go to Pampa from Nilakkal.

Nilakkal: Ahead of the opening of Sabarimala temple for ‘Chithira Attavishesham’ ritual on Monday evening, the police has beefed up security in an unprecedented manner at Sannidhanam and its base camps.

Nobody including media was allowed by the police to go beyond Nilakkal on Sunday. As many as 2,300 police personnel led by two inspectors general M.R. Ajithkumar and Ashok Yadav have been deployed from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam.

 

Cops in Nilakkal carried tight checking on every vehicle including KSRTC buses. Only cops and construction workers were let to go to Pampa from Nilakkal.

With the prohibitory orders in force in Pampa and Nilakkal, the protestors split into small groups and stood purported to be Ayyappa devotees along the mountainous pathways. No protest was seen either at Nilakkal or Pampa.

Protesters have vowed to defy the police and stop young women from trekking and the cops to rein in these fringe groups. No devotee can stay more than 24 hours in Sannidhanam while the temple will remain open for 29 hours.

Rahul Easwar, president of Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they would deploy devotees to stop young women at any cost.

"At least 34 petitions are now before the Supreme Court considering on November 13. We hope the apex court will refer the case to a larger bench (seven-member bench). So we are 100 per cent sure to defend Sabarimala for at least 30 hours," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Prajeesh Viswanathan of Antharashtra Hindu Parishes (AHP) also called upon his followers to protest against young women trying to enter.

Speaking to reporters at Nilakkal, he went on to say that they had readied some 2000 protesters, including women above 50, to obstruct them.

However, police managed to execute its meticulously chalked out plan to implement Supreme Court order.

High-quality CCTV cameras have been installed every nook and corner of Nilakkal and Pampa. Face detecting devices with pictures of people held last time will make identification of miscreants easier.

Police also got information about the presence of protesters from other states. The sanctum sanctorum of the temple will open at 5 pm Monday, and close at 10 pm Tuesday.

...
Tags: sabarimala temple, ksrtc buses




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 1st T20: Dinesh Karthik rides hosts to victory after Kuldeep's magic

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Avni shot as last resort: Forest minister

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Wildlife activists to move court on tigress shooting

The shooting of 12-year-old Avni has created an uproar as many wildlife activists and politicians have slammed the state government for not preventing the shooting in the first place.

Hyderabad: Raids on top sweet, cracker shops for fraudulent pricing

People buy crackers from a shop in Hyderabad ahead of Diwali on Sunday. (Photo:S. SURENDER REDDY)

GHMC staff do not get safety equipment

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Sports Authority of Telangana paying salaries to ghost security guards

Gachibowli sports stadium
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham