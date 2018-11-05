K Chandrasekhar Rao is the new Nawab, says Maharashtra former CM Prithviraj Chavan

Hyderabad: Former chief minister of Maharashtra Prithviraj Chavan called caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao a “naya Nawab”, while criticising him for unleashing family rule. “The earlier Nawabs used to do something for the people, unlike KCR is doing everything for his family alone”, Mr Chavan told mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan.

He said Mr Rao had failed to fulfil the promises made during the 2014 elections. “The state is being ruled by the family which is concentrating on the commission business,” he alleged. “The TRS has taken up several irrigation projects just to collect commission from the contractors,” he claimed.

Chavan said the people were cheated by Mr Rao. “It is a shame that the TRS is coming up with new promises by forgetting those made in past. The debts of `2 lakh crore made KCR to go for early elections. His family is involved in sand mafia. Woman have not been given Cabinet berths, which shows KCR’s respect towards them,” he said.

Mr Chavan said the TRS government had failed to provide 2BHK houses to the poor. “Only MLAs got new houses,” he said, addig that the farmers were in trouble as the minimum support price was not being implemented.