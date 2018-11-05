search on deccanchronicle.com
India’s first nuclear ballistic missile sub completes deterrence patrol

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 5, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 3:06 pm IST
The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail, PM Modi said
PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, 'The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation.' (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
Mumbai: Arihant, India’s first nuclear ballistic missile submarine has completed its first deterrence patrol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on completion of the patrol, said, "India’s pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol. I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history."

 

"In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail," he said.

PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, “The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation. True to its name, INS Arihant will protect the 130 crore Indians from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region.”

INS Arihant was under development for three decades under a highly classified programme, under the direct control of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by PM Modi.

The INS Arihant completes India's nuclear triad by adding maritime strike capability to land- and air-based delivery platforms. Only the US and Russia are considered full-fledged nuclear triad powers now, though China and India's capabilities are almost at maturity.

India currently operates Russian-origin nuclear-powered submarine INS Chakra, which it leased for 10 years from Russia in 2012.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other union ministers tweeted and congratulated Indian Navy and the nation on the successful patrol of the INS Arihant.

"Congratulations to brave Indian sailors on INS Arihant for successfully completing its first deterrence patrol marking the successful realisation of the nuclear triad. This is a momentous occasion for India and will go a long way in safeguarding our strategic and security interests," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Tags: ins arihant, indian navy, nuclear ballistic missile submarine, pm modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




