Hyderabad: Raids on top sweet, cracker shops for fraudulent pricing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 5, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Cases were registered for charging the customers more than the MRP and pasting stickers over the bills.
People buy crackers from a shop in Hyderabad ahead of Diwali on Sunday. (Photo:S. SURENDER REDDY)
Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, legal metrology officials booked 268 cases against sweet shops and cracker shops. 

The sweet shops included several branches of the famous Pulla Reddy Sweets, Agarwal Sweets, Almond House and Agra Sweets. 

 

Cases were registered for charging the customers more than the MRP and pasting stickers over the bills.

The department booked 179 cases against 101 sweet shops and 90 against 89 cracker shops.

Cases were booked against Shivakasi Fireworks and Standard Fireworks in Kukatpally and Jai Bhavani Fireworks in Nizam Grounds amongst others.

Dry Food Basket of Jubilee Hills, branches of Dadus Mithai Vatika, Mithaiwala in S.R. Nagar, Narayan Reddy Sweets in Habsiguda, Bombay Halwa Sweet House in General Market and Sweet Basket of Lingampally were amongst the other shops booked by the officials.

"The places were charging the customers more than the MRP (maximum retail price) and not mentioning the dates of manufacture and  expiry on the packages. The sweet shops were also duping gullible customers in the matter of weight by printing wrong data on the packed products,” an official said.

This was a violation of the Packaged Commodities Act and Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Act, because of which the cases were booked, the official said.

Tags: legal metrology, maximum retail price (mrp), legal metrology department packaged commodities act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




