Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected within 2 months: J&K Governor

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier said all states have been asked to identify Rohingya refugees and collect their biometric data.
The Home Minister, while describing the Rohingya as illegal immigrants, had asked other political parties to not politicise the Centre's efforts to identify them. (Photo: File | ANI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that the biometric details of Rohingya refugees will be collected within two months.

"Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected within two months," Malik said while addressing the media during the bi-annual 'Darbar Move'.

 

On October 1, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that all states have been asked to identify Rohingya refugees and collect their biometric data, a compiled report of which will be sent to Myanmar.

The Home Minister, while describing the Rohingya as illegal immigrants, had asked other political parties to not politicise the Centre's efforts to identify them.

Rajnath's directions came four months after he wrote a letter to the Jammu and Kashmir government, saying, "Such illegal migrations pose serious challenges and have security implications since some of the migrants have been found to have indulged in illegal activities and are vulnerable to radicalisation."

Malik, while addressing the media, also expressed condolences on the death of Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secretary Anil Parihar and his brother, Ajeet in Kishtwar and said the terrorists who killed the brothers have been identified.

"Terrorists were frustrated as the local body polls were conducted smoothly; hence, they carried out this murder. The moral of the security forces is high, and no terrorists can disturb the panchayat elections," he said.

Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to begin on November 17. The voting will take place between 7 am and 2 pm and the entire poll process will be completed by December 17.

Tags: satya pal malik, jammu and kashmir, rohingya refugees
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




