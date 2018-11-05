search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ballarpur Industries Limited factory seized by IDBI Bank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Nov 5, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 12:35 am IST
The bank said it had issued a notice on June 27 this year calling upon Ballarpur Industries to repay an amount of Rs 551.17 crore within 60 days.
BILT factory
 BILT factory

Warangal: The Ballarpur Industries Limited factory, which was shut down four years ago, has failed to get back on its feet even after the state government extended support for its revival.

In the latest development, IDBI Bank has taken possession of the immovable property of the factory at Kamalapur in Mangapet mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district.

 

In its notice to the company, the bank stated it had issued a demand notice on June 27 this year calling upon Ballarpur Industries to repay an amount of Rs Rs 551.17 crore within 60 days. Since this sum was not repaid, the bank has taken possession of the property.

All the piece and parcel of the immovable property which includes 568 acres and 14 guntas of land owned by and under occupation of Ballarpur Industries Limited unit at Kamalapur has been seized.

...
Tags: idbi bank, ballarpur industries limited factory




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Windies 1st T20: Dinesh Karthik rides hosts to victory after Kuldeep's magic

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC staff do not get safety equipment

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Heavy security at Sabarimala as temple to open for special prayer tomorrow

This is the second time Sabarimala temple would open for 'darshan' after the Supreme Court allowed entry of women of all age groups into it. (Photo: File)

'Thought of ending life up until 25’: AR Rahman recalls hard times

Music composer A R Rahman at launch of his biography 'Notes of Dream' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Elgar Parishad's ‘provocative’ speeches led to Koregaon-Bhima violence: Pune cops

In his complaint, Tushar Damgude alleged 'provocative' speeches and presentations made at Elgar Parishad on December 31 had 'promoted' enmity between two groups and led to violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1. (Photo: File | PTI)

Scripture says build Ram temple in your heart: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress parliamentarian was responding to a question about his recent remark that no good Hindu would want a temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham