search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi calls Congress-TDP alliance 'East India Company of 2018'

ANI
Published Nov 5, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 5, 2018, 4:01 pm IST
Owaisi asserted that the people of Telangana will decide the fate of the state, and not those living elsewhere.
On November 1, Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced their alliance against the BJP for the upcoming state and general elections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On November 1, Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced their alliance against the BJP for the upcoming state and general elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sangareddy (Telangana): In the run-up to the assembly elections in Telangana, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) president Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack at the Congress-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alliance, terming it as the 'East India Company of 2018'.

"Now will (Chandrababu) Naidu save Telangana's composite culture or will the Congress save it? This is not 'Mahakutami' (grand alliance); it is the East India Company of 2018," Owaisi said at an event in Sangareddy on Sunday.

 

Furthermore, Owaisi asserted that the people of Telangana will decide the fate of the state, and not those living elsewhere.

"Now will Naidu who is in Vijayawada or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which in Nagpur, or the Congress which is in Delhi, decide the fate Telangana and its people? The fate of Telangana will be decided by its people here in Sangareddy itself. This is your state and you will decide its fate and not somebody who is Vijayawada, Nagpur or Delhi. For this, it is necessary to send this modern East India Company back to where they belong on December 7," he quipped.

On November 1, Naidu and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced their alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming state and general elections.

Assembly election in Telangana is scheduled on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

...
Tags: asaduddin owaisi, telangana assembly polls, congress-tdp alliance
Location: India, Telangana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wishes pour as Virat Kohli celebrates 30th birthday in Haridwar with Anushka Sharma

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, Kohli is spending his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Patanjali enters branded apparel space, aims Rs 1,000 cr business in FY'20

Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering 111 per cent growth.
 

Writers take notes! J K Rowling is sharing writing insights on Twitter

She replied in her usual candid, tongue-in-cheek manner. (Photo: Twitter/JKRowling)
 

Honor 8X review: The midrange killer?

With Huawei's reasonably new mid-range 710 chipset, cameras powered by the AI prowess and a fairly large 3750mAh battery, Honor seeks to oust its rival brands.
 

Gautam Gambhir slams BCCI, CoA, CAB after Azharuddin rings bell at Eden Gardens

Azharuddin who featured in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India was banned by the BCCI in 2000 for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

Doggie Professor Srinivas Jakkani shares tips on you can keep your pets safe and stress free this Diwali. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul quotes Mahatma Gandhi to slam Centre, Maharashtra on tigress Avni’s killing

Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and Maharashtra government over the killing of tigress Avni last week. (Photo: File | @INCIndia Twitter)

Cong troubled over Rafale as Vadra's aide wasn't made middleman: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Meghwal alleged that the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre was more concerned about Bhandari than the Indian Air Force (IAF). (Photo: File)

India’s first nuclear ballistic missile sub completes deterrence patrol

PM Modi while addressing the crew of INS Arihant said, 'The success of INS Arihant enhances India’s security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation.' (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

Muslim women should not wear nail polish while offering Namaz, says new fatwa

The cleric said Islam does not prohibit women from applying nail polish, but before offering Namaz they have to completely remove it as the layer of paint hinders the wuzu water (ritual purification) from washing nails completely. (Photo: ANI)

Biometric details of Rohingyas will be collected within 2 months: J&K Governor

The Home Minister, while describing the Rohingya as illegal immigrants, had asked other political parties to not politicise the Centre's efforts to identify them. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham