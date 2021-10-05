Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 India records 18,346 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 18,346 new daily cases of Covid, lowest rise in 209 days

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2021, 10:10 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:18 pm IST
Of the 263 deaths in the last 24 hours, as many as 149 deaths were from Kerala
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: India recorded 18,346 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which 8,850 new cases were reported in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Further, the ministry informed that of the 263 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours reported in India, as many as 149 deaths were from Kerala.

 

The active caseload of the country stands at 2,52,902; accounting for less than 1 per cent of the total cases.

Notably, the Indian states with the highest recorded active cases of COVID-19 are Kerala with 1,29,324 cases, followed by Maharashtra (37,222), Tamil Nadu (16,864), Mizoram (15909), and Karnataka (12021).
As per the ministry, the recovery rate of India is at its highest since March 2020 and currently stands at 97.93 per cent. As many as 29,639 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886.

 

The ministry also informed that, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has administered 91.54 (91,54,65,826) crore vaccine doses, of which 72,51,419 were administered in the last 24 hours.

A total number of 57,53,94,042 tests have been conducted so far.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


