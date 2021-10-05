Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 IMD warns of heavy r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD warns of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

ANI
Published Oct 5, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 2:44 pm IST
Conditions will also remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon
 Motorists make their way amid heavy rains along a road. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday that heavy rainfall is expected over isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

"Isolated heavy falls very likely over Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th & 06th and over Karnataka during 5th to 7th October 2021. Isolated very heavy falls also very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala on 05th; over Coastal Karnataka on 06th October 2021," tweeted IMD.

 

Conditions will also remain favourable for commencement of withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours, said IMD.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected in the next 24 hours in Assam and Tripura.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & neighbourhood and extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence; isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over south Assam and Tripura during next 24 hours," IMD tweeted.

Tags: india meteorological department (imd), kerala rains, karnataka rains, tamil nadu rains
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


