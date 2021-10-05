Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 Disciplinary action ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Disciplinary action based on inquiry report : IAF chief on alleged Coimbatore rape

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 1:39 pm IST
The said case pertains to a complaint filed by a female IAF officer against her colleague, alleging sexually assault by him
Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary speaks during a press conference, ahead of the 89th Air Force Day. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday said that disciplinary action will be taken against the IAF officer arrested for allegedly assualting his female colleague sexually.

"We're well aware of the rules and all due action would be taken," Chaudhari said while addressing the media ahead of the 89th anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

 

The said case pertains to a complaint filed by a female IAF officer against her colleague, alleging sexually assault by him.

The accused IAF officer, Amitesh (29), was arrested by the Coimbatore police on September 25. The police said that the woman officer was not satisfied by the action taken by the IAF against Amitesh, so she decided a complaint with the police two weeks ago.

The female officer also alleged that she was subjected to a two-finger test and was questioned about her sexual history by the IAF. The allegation later became a controversy.

 

Countering her allegations, Chaudhari said that no two-finger test was done. "IAF law is very strict on any such incident. The two-finger test conducted on a woman officer is misreported. No two-finger test was not done," he said.

According to the woman's police complaint, she had come to Coimbatore's Air Force College for training and the assault took place inside her room at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore's Redfields.

She got injured while playing a sport. After taking medication, she went to sleep in her room, and when she woke up she found that she had been sexually assaulted, the complaint said.

 

The accused was arrested by the Coimbatore All-Women police after he surrendered before the district judge court. A native of Chhattisgarh, he was presented before the court on September 27 and his custody was extended for two more days.

Police have said the issue of jurisdiction is being discussed. As Amitesh has been produced before the additional Mahila court, Magistrate Thilageswari will be hearing the case.

...
Tags: indian air force, coimbatore rape case
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore


