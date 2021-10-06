Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 CM extends Dalit Ban ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM extends Dalit Bandhu; slams detractors

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 6, 2021, 1:53 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 1:53 am IST
100 families each in 119 constituencies to get Rs 10 lakh aid
The Chief Minister announced that Rs 20,000 crore would be sanctioned in the upcoming budget for Dalit Bandhu to cover another 2 lakh families next year. (DC File Image)
 The Chief Minister announced that Rs 20,000 crore would be sanctioned in the upcoming budget for Dalit Bandhu to cover another 2 lakh families next year. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao unveiled the roadmap for implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, saying that it would be extended to 100 families each in all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state by March 2022 for which nearly Rs 3,500 crore was required.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs 20,000 crore would be sanctioned in the upcoming budget for Dalit Bandhu to cover another 2 lakh families next year. He announced that all 18 lakh Dalit families would be covered in saturation mode in phases in subsequent years at a cost of Rs 1.80 lakh crore adding that minorities, BCs and the poor among OCs would also be covered later.

 

He was replying to a short discussion on Dalit Bandhu in the Assembly on Tuesday. Responding to Opposition parties' questions over from where will the government mobilise Rs 1.8 lakh crore required for Dalit Bandhu, the Chief Minister said, "If need be, we will sell government lands for the benefit of Dalits. Our recent auction of lands fetched nearly Rs 2,700 crore at the rate of Rs 40 crore per acre. Telangana's GDP is also growing fast at Rs 10 lakh crore now. In the next seven years, it is expected to increase to Rs 23 lakh crore. I have no doubt that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will remain in power for the next two terms and mobilsing funds for Dalit Bandhu will be a small thing for a state with such big GDP growth."

 

Reminding that the Opposition parties that same doubts were expressed when he had announced Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018, the Chief Minister said, "Rythu Bandhu is being implemented without any interruption since 2018 at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore per year. Some people look at Rythu Bandhu as a populist or subsidy scheme and argue that it's not good for the economy. But they should realise that Rythu Bandhu contributed to higher agriculture production and higher GDP. It has cascading effect on economy. Telangana produced paddy worth Rs 12,000 crore when state was formed in 2014, which has now increased to Rs 50,000 crore. Is it not helping state economy to grow?"

 

He said in a similar manner, that the amount spent on Dalit Bandhu would be utilised on economic activities of Dalits, who would set up their business units, contribute to the GDP and employment which in return would help the state to prosper.

At present, Dalit Bandhu is being implemented on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly constituency in saturation mode to cover all 20,000 Dalit families at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore to extend Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to each family. This apart, the scheme is also being implemented on a pilot basis in Vasalamarri, the village adopted by the Chief Minister in Bhongir district besides four mandals in four SC-reserved constituencies - Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency, Tirmalgiri mandal in Tungaturthy, Charagonda mandal in Achampet constituency and Nizamsagar mandal in Jukkal constituency.

 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 06 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mr Das is all set to defect to the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya', that marks the onset of Debipaksha, a week ahead of the Bengalis’ biggest festival, the Durga Puja. (Twitter)

BJP in Tripura gets major jolt; MLA defects to Trinamul

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said while the Air Force will get 83 Light Combat aircraft MK1A, 114 MRFA and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, it would also have to retire the Jaguar and MiG-21, which will bring down the IAF’s squadron strength. (Twitter)

IAF to get 35 fighter squadrons in next 10 years, but needs 42: Air chief

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur district, speaks to the media virtually. (PTI)

Priyanka Gandhi, 10 others arrested as UP boils; video goes viral

MoS Mishra continues to assert that neither he or his son Ashish Mishra, were present at the spot. (PTI)

BJP summons MoS Ajay Mishra to Delhi, pressure mounts as elections near



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)

Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo: File)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

EC asks Bengal chief secretary to ensure no celebration over poll results

TMC supporters jubilate outside party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat, during counting of votes for the Bhawanipur Assembly by-polls, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->