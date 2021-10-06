Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 Clear pending NREGS ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Clear pending NREGS bills: HC to AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 6, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 12:00 am IST
HC observed that the interest should be computed after one month from the date of submission of the bill till the date of final payment
AP High Court.
 AP High Court.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government to clear all pending bills of works taken up before 2019, under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) forthwith and pay 12 per cent interest per annum for the due amount within four weeks.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Battu Devanand delivered the verdict on Tuesday by disposing of more than 1,000 petitions filed seeking release of pending funds for the job works. The court observed that the interest should be computed after one month from the date of submission of the bill till the date of final payment.

 

The court observed that the state government unlawfully withheld the amounts payable to the petitions without any reason and authority and the court opined that not releasing the amount was nothing but depriving the rights of the petitioners. It said that due to illegal action of non-clearance of bills, the petitioners could not feed and look after the welfare of their family properly.

The court observed that withholding the amount was illegal, arbitrary, unjust and violative of Article 21 of Constitution of India. It said that the state government had been unlawfully enjoying the funds released by the Central government without making payment to the petitioners amounting to ‘unjust enrichment’ which was against the public interest.

 

The court observed that as the petitioners executed the works, submitted the bills, no inquiries pending against them and the Centre had released 75 percent share of funds, the petitioners failed to receive payment and said that for such an act, the state government was responsible for the delay and it was appropriate to compensate the petitioners for the loss caused to them by the state government.

The court also observed that the Parliament did not anticipate such a situation of delayed payment under job scheme to the workers for material cost while enacting the MGNREGS and hoped that the Centre might take appropriate steps to incorporate relevant provision under such an act, to grant compensation for the delay in payment for better implementation of the scheme.

 

High Court advocate Narra Srinivasa Rao argued on behalf of petitioners.

...
Tags: mgnregs dues
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

Modi: Light 2 diyas on Diwali for PMAY

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Bhuyan from Bombay for TS HC, M.S. Rao sent to Punjab

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyd surpassed Chennai, Kolkata in growth: KTR

Police checking the vehicles of Backward Classes welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar, who was heading towards Huzurabad from Karimnagar. (Photo:DC)

Huzurabad police seize Rs 10.4 lakh from three vehicles



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)

Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo: File)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

EC asks Bengal chief secretary to ensure no celebration over poll results

TMC supporters jubilate outside party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at Kalighat, during counting of votes for the Bhawanipur Assembly by-polls, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->