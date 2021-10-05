Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 Chhattisgarh CM Bagh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel claims he is not being allowed to leave Lucknow airport

ANI
Published Oct 5, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had earlier said that he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people lost their lives on Sunday
Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport ahead of their scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. (ANI Photo)
 Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport ahead of their scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday claimed that he is not being allowed to leave the Lucknow airport, where he arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur.

"I came to Lucknow to proceed to meet Priyanka Gandhi ji at Sitapur. But I am not being allowed to leave the airport," he said.

 

"I am being stopped from going out of Lucknow airport without any orders," Baghel tweeted in Hindi.

Baghel had earlier said that he will visit Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people lost their lives on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government has urged Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport ahead of their scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

 

Refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

Earlier, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh Police Prashant Kumar said: "Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaints. Retired High Court judge will probe the matter."

 

The ADG also informed that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district as section 144 of CrPC is in place.

...
Tags: bhupesh baghel, chhattisgarh chief minister, lucknow airport, lakhimpur kheri, lakhimpur kheri violence, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi says detained beyond 24 hours without FIR

Latest From Nation

The order further said that artists and members of cultural troupe will be given priority for conducting tests. (PTI Photo)

Negative RT-PCR, vaccine mandatory for officials, artists at Mysuru Dasara festival

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

No permission taken for cruise ship party: Mumbai Police

Motorists make their way amid heavy rains along a road. (Photo: AFP)

IMD warns of heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur district, speaks to the media virtually. (PTI Photo)

Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi says detained beyond 24 hours without FIR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No permission taken for cruise ship party: Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 18,346 new daily cases of Covid, lowest rise in 209 days

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 10 points to know about the incident

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt announces ex-gratia, job for kin of dead farmers

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->