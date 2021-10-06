Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2021 Andhra Pradesh High ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh High Court gets two new judges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 6, 2021, 3:37 am IST
Updated Oct 6, 2021, 7:24 am IST
The two new judges are Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari
Centre notified transfers of 15 judges all over the country on Tuesday. (DC File Image)
 Centre notified transfers of 15 judges all over the country on Tuesday. (DC File Image)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court got two new judges as the Centre notified transfers of 15 judges all over the country on Tuesday.

The two new judges are Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, presently working in the High Court in Patna and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, presently working in the High Court in Allahabad (Lucknow Bench).

 

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah was born on May 11, 1963 and studied B. Sc. Chemistry Honours and LLB and enrolled as an advocate with Bihar State Bar Council in 1991. He primarily practised in Patna High Court and also appeared before the Supreme Court and High Courts at Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand in constitutional, civil, criminal and service matters specialising in constitutional and service laws. He served as a standing council for the Bihar government from May 2006 to August 2010. He appeared before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Commercial Taxes Tribunal, district courts and Board of Revenue and others.

 

He represented Patna University at the inter-university Moot Court competition organised by the Bar Council of India Trust in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in 1989. He was elevated as judge of Patna High Court on June 20, 2011.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari was born on February 9, 1969, and was elevated as additional judge in December 2019 and took oath as a permanent judge on March 26, 2021.

He passed B. Com in 1985 and completed LLB in 1988. He joined as additional district and sessions judge, Faizabad in December 2008, and served in various capacities and became district and sessions judge, Deoria, in July 2020. He hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, deoria, ravi nath tilhari, board of revenue, central administrative tribunal, commercial taxes tribunal, justice ahsanuddin amanullah, bihar state bar council, patna high court
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 06 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The commission asked Dr. Kumar, an assistant professor from Osmania Medical College, as to why the nature of the injuries that the police personnel suffered in the alleged attack was not specified and that the affidavit merely mentioned it as simple or grievous injuries. — Representational image/By arrangement

Disha encounter: NHRC finds Clues team’s version fishy

Pavani told the media that a conspiracy was hatched against her by Kakinada MLA Chandrasekhara Reddy. — DC Image

Kakinada Mayor Pavani could not get single vote in no-confidence motion

Based on information that he provided, the team seized 27 logs in the Sadasivakona forest. — Representational image/DC

53 red sanders logs worth Rs 1 crore seized

The RSS is “trying to sell the country” along with the BJP government, Sailajanath said. — DC Image

Congress will contest Badvel bypoll: Sailajanath



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)

Priyanka Gandhi, 10 others arrested as UP boils; video goes viral

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been detained in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur while on her way to visit violence-hit Lakhimpur district, speaks to the media virtually. (PTI)

Govt plans to slap higher penalty for cruelty against animals

Union Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Poultry Minister Parshottam Rupala. (Photo: File)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->