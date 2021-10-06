Andhra Pradesh High Court gets two new judges

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court got two new judges as the Centre notified transfers of 15 judges all over the country on Tuesday.

The two new judges are Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, presently working in the High Court in Patna and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, presently working in the High Court in Allahabad (Lucknow Bench).

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah was born on May 11, 1963 and studied B. Sc. Chemistry Honours and LLB and enrolled as an advocate with Bihar State Bar Council in 1991. He primarily practised in Patna High Court and also appeared before the Supreme Court and High Courts at Delhi, Calcutta and Jharkhand in constitutional, civil, criminal and service matters specialising in constitutional and service laws. He served as a standing council for the Bihar government from May 2006 to August 2010. He appeared before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Commercial Taxes Tribunal, district courts and Board of Revenue and others.

He represented Patna University at the inter-university Moot Court competition organised by the Bar Council of India Trust in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in 1989. He was elevated as judge of Patna High Court on June 20, 2011.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari was born on February 9, 1969, and was elevated as additional judge in December 2019 and took oath as a permanent judge on March 26, 2021.

He passed B. Com in 1985 and completed LLB in 1988. He joined as additional district and sessions judge, Faizabad in December 2008, and served in various capacities and became district and sessions judge, Deoria, in July 2020. He hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.