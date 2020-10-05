The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 05 Oct 2020 SC asks Centre, RBI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, decisions on loan moratorium

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2020, 1:24 pm IST
Kapil Sibal said that he wanted to file a detailed affidavit to the Centre's reply as there are certain facts which need to be dealt with
PTI representational photo
 PTI representational photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendation on debt restructuring due to COVID-19 related stress on various sectors as also the notifications and circulars issued by them so far on the issue of loan moratorium.

The apex court's direction came after the Finance Ministry decided to grant relief to individual borrowers as well as medium and small industries by agreeing to waive compound interest (interest on interest) charged on loans of up to Rs 2 crores for a six-month moratorium period announced due to the pandemic.

 

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah took up the pleas alleging that banks have decided to charge interest on the EMIs which have not been paid by the borrowers from March one to August 31 after taking benefit of the loan moratorium scheme of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In the hearing conducted through video conferencing, the top court took note of the grievances that various sectors such as real estate have been left out under the new proposal by the Centre.

The Kamath panel had made recommendations for 26 sectors that could be factored by lending institutions while finalizing loan resolution plans and had said that banks could adopt a graded approach based on the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in a sector. 

 

The apex court has asked the Centre and the RBI to place before it within a week the recommendations and the decisions and other notifications on loan moratorium and also "consider the issues raised by the real estate associations and the power producers".

Meanwhile, Indian Banks Association (IBA), Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI) and other parties have been granted liberty by the bench to file their responses to the affidavit of the Centre.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for the real estate sector, said it has been completely left out which should not have been done "in this kind of scenario".

 

Another senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said that he wanted to file a detailed affidavit to the Centre's reply as there are certain facts which need to be dealt with and sought time for it.

The government, in its affidavit, had said that it will seek due authorisation from Parliament for making appropriate grants in this regard and "the endeavour shall be over and above the support of Rs 3.7 lakh crore to MSMEs, Rs 70,000 crore for home loans etc. already extended through the Garib Kalyan and Aatma Nirbhar packages announced by government earlier".

 

It had said that the relief to all borrowers in respect of compounding of interest during the period of moratorium would be admissible to the categories specified irrespective of whether the borrowers had availed the moratorium or not.

Initially, the RBI on March 27 had issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31 this year due to the pandemic.

Later, the period of moratorium was extended till August 31.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, loan moratorium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Paneerselvam

AIADMK top leader OPS hints at "decision" amid standoff with CM

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

CBI raids Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's premises in corruption case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to the founder of Jana Sangh Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, at BJP state headquarters in Bhopal. — PTI photo

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj leaves for Delhi to finalise candidates for assembly by-polls

(Representational image)

Election Commission of India tweaks postal ballot procedure



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis lead Chennai to 10-wicket win

Watson (83 off 53 balls) hit his first half-century of the season and together with Du Plessis, who smashed 87 of 53 balls, led Chennai past Punjab’s 178 for four. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs CHE Match 18, Chennai Super Kings win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS CSK Match 18, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Quinton de Kock finds form as Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 34 runs

Seasoned South African Quinton De Kock scored a sizzling 67 off 39 balls. (Photo | PTI)
 

SUN 174/7, Overs 19.5, MI VS SUN Match 17, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS SRH Match 17, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje not spooked by big guns RCB

“I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills — what you have been training, and that is what’s going to get you over the line,” Anrich Nortje said. (Photo | PTI)“I think I just try to keep it basic, and not overthink things. Once you think too much about the big or small ground, and how easy it is sometimes to hit sixes you get a bit carried away, so just stick to your skills - what you have been training, and that is what’s going to get you over the line.” (Photo | PTI)
 

Iyer leads Delhi Capitals’ attack as they beat KKR by 18 runs, grab top spot

The Delhi Capitals players celebrate after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 cricket match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India plans to vaccinate 25 crore people against COVID by July

The list of frontline health workers will include both government as well as private-sector doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff, ASHA workers and surveillance officers. (AFP representational image)

CBI to probe Hathras gangrape case; Rahul, Priyanka visit victim family's home

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hathras gangrape: SIT probe over; officials, Cong leaders make a beeline for town

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leave for Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kartarpur corridor to reopen as per COVID-19 protocols, says India

A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham