search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Here's how US reacted after India signs S-400 missile deal with Russia

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
The United States said that the intent to slap sanctions on Russia was to impose costs for its 'malign behaviour'.
The US also made it clear that any waiver will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis, adding it cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions. (Photo: AP)
 The US also made it clear that any waiver will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis, adding it cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In a guarded reaction, the United States on Friday said its intent to slap sanctions against Russia was not aimed at imposing damage to the military capabilities of its "allies or partners," shortly after India concluded a deal for purchase of S-400 missile defence system from Russia.

Stating that the intent to slap sanctions on Russia was to impose costs for its "malign behaviour", the US also made it clear that any waiver will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis, adding it cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions.

 

Responding to a query on impact of anti-Russia sanctions on India after the conclusion of the S-400 contract, the US embassy spokesperson said, "Waivers of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) section 231 will be considered on a transaction-by-transaction basis. We cannot prejudge any sanctions decisions."

"The intent of our implementation of CAATSA is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behavior, including by stopping the flow of money to Russia's defence sector. CAATSA is not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners," the spokesperson added.

However, the spokesperson said, "the waiver authority is not for a blanket waiver.  It is transaction-specific. There are strict criteria for considering a waiver."

The US reaction came after India and Russia concluded the USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal, notwithstanding the US warning that the deal would be a "focus area" for it to implement punitive sanctions against a nation undertaking "significant" business deals with the Russians.

Also Read: Deal done: India signs up for Russia S-400 missile system amid US threat

The deal was concluded during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Tags: united states, india-russia relations, s-400 missile deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Deal done: India signs up for Russia S-400 missile system amid US threat


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
 

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Panchkula CBI court grants bail to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in castration case

In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Not even a dog: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge remark on RSS, BJP year after PM rebuke

The AICC general secretary was speaking at a rally to launch the second phase of the party's Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in Faizpur. (Photo: File)

SC rejects plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI in Kathua gangrape-murder case

On May 7, the Supreme Court had vacated the stay on trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case and transferred it to Pathankot in Punjab. (Photo: File)

Heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days; Tamil Nadu, Karnataka on alert

'Heavy rainfall is expected till ninth of this month and heavy to very heavy is expected for the next five days,' K Santosh, director of Kerala's meteorological department said. (Photo: File | PTI)

No deadline to submit details for loan-waiver, don't panic: HDK tells farmers

HD Kumaraswamy said misinformation was being spread in the state that there is a deadline to avail of the benefit, 'causing panic among farmers'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham