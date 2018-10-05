search on deccanchronicle.com
RSS leader backs Supreme Court verdict in BJP daily

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 5, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 1:22 am IST
However, the Constitution clearly states that it should not be against other fundamental rights.
Members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha stage a protest in front of Travancore Devaswom Board office against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo:Thinkal Kumar)
 Members of the BJP's Mahila Morcha stage a protest in front of Travancore Devaswom Board office against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. (Photo:Thinkal Kumar)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the day of Mahila Morcha march to Travancore Devaswom Board headquarters here, BJP's mouthpiece, Janmabhoomi, carried an edit piece by senior RSS functionary R. Sanjayan supporting the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages at Sabarimala. 

While the RSS leadership at the centre and in the state are against gender discrimination, with the Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha calling for protests, the BJP was forced to lend its support to their cause.

 

The article by the deputy director of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendra, also an RSS pracharak, says some people are trying to create confusion within the Hindu community following the verdict.

He says the SC verdict does not oppose Hindu morality or community. "The verdict does not affect the beliefs or rituals of Sabarimala.  When more women pilgrims arrive at the temple, it will only increase the glory and fame of the temple," it reads.

Freedom of religion is a fundamental right, he feels. However, the Constitution clearly states that it should not be against other fundamental rights.

"Women devotees can decide whether they want to enter Sabarimala. We should accept the fact that the women can take this decision. Everyone should understand that the period of patriarchy has come to an end," it says.

Later in the day, scores of Mahila Morcha marchers chanted, 'Swami Saranam, Swamiye Ayyappa' seeking protection to the tradition and faith practised at Sabarimala. 

BJP State general secretary Sobha Surendran who is also the prabhari of Mahila Morcha Inaugurated the march, saying women who are aware of the traditions and rituals would not support it.

"The Left government's decision not to file a review petition is nothing but a conspiracy to destroy the temple where lakhs of devotees from across the globe throng," Sobha Surendran said.

Tags: mahila morcha, travancore devaswom board, supreme court
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




