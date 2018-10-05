Robot to inaugurate cyber security meet in Kerala

“The future policing will be mainly with the help of technology, especially robotics," Inspector General Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyber Dome, told DC.

Kochi: Robots will soon receive you at police and traffic stations in Kerala. Giving a glimpse of what's in store, Inkar Sabot, a robot, will inaugurate ‘Cocon-2018’, the two-day annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference here on Friday.

“The future policing will be mainly with the help of technology, especially robotics," Inspector General Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyber Dome, told DC.

"We’ve decided to use robotics systems at reception counters of certain police stations as an experimental basis. They will perform simple tasks such as greeting visitors and receiving complaints.” The Chinese-made robot is already being used for various purposes and has proven its artificial intelligence quotient.

The inauguration session of the eleventh edition of the conference will also showcase live hacking of a driverless car on the move. “Such cars will be in use in large numbers. Along with the numerous benefits, it also poses a problem – the possibility of attacks by hackers. We want to make the public aware of the whole thing,” the officer said.

The conference, dealing with latest trends in information safety, cybersecurity and hi-tech crimes, aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field. The 2018 event, to be held at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, features eminent speakers from different police and security forces and many private players and technology experts from around the globe, mainly speaking on the challenges and solutions of today’s cyberspace security and data privacy.