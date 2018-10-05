search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Robot to inaugurate cyber security meet in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 5, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 12:48 am IST
The two-day annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference here on Friday.
“The future policing will be mainly with the help of technology, especially robotics," Inspector General Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyber Dome, told DC.
 “The future policing will be mainly with the help of technology, especially robotics," Inspector General Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyber Dome, told DC.

Kochi: Robots will soon receive you at police and traffic stations in Kerala. Giving a glimpse of what's in store, Inkar Sabot, a robot, will inaugurate ‘Cocon-2018’, the two-day annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference here on Friday.

“The future policing will be mainly with the help of technology, especially robotics," Inspector General Manoj Abraham, the nodal officer of Cyber Dome, told DC.

 

"We’ve decided to use robotics systems at reception counters of certain police stations as an experimental basis. They will perform simple tasks such as greeting visitors and receiving complaints.” The Chinese-made robot is already being used for various purposes and has proven its artificial intelligence quotient. 

The inauguration session of the eleventh edition of the conference will also showcase live hacking of a driverless car on the move. “Such cars will be in use in large numbers. Along with the numerous benefits, it also poses a problem – the possibility of attacks by hackers. We want to make the public aware of the whole thing,” the officer said. 

The conference, dealing with latest trends in information safety, cybersecurity and hi-tech crimes, aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field. The 2018 event, to be held at Hotel Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, features eminent speakers from different police and security forces and many private players and technology experts from around the globe, mainly speaking on the challenges and solutions of today’s cyberspace security and data privacy.

Tags: robots, traffic stations
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser and all its memes

However, amidst all these there is a scene in the teaser where a bloodied Kangana which is trending for all the wrong reasons. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

2019 BMW 3 Series: New vs Old - major differences

The updated sedan looks edgier than ever and gets a set of new petrol and diesel engines.
 

Don't come empty-handed: Family's promise fuelled Manjit Singh's drive for Asiad gold

Recording a personal best timing of 1:46:15 seconds, Manjit became the first Indian since Charles Borromeo in 1982 to win the 800m event. (Photo: PTI)
 

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save critically ill child in South Africa

The mother and the child recovered after the 2017 transplant, though it is not yet known whether the child has the virus that causes AIDS. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chanda Kochhar: The fall of a feisty woman who broke the glass ceiling

In mid-February, a lobby group chose Chanda Kochhar, the then head of ICICI Bank, for an interactive session with the visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: PTI)
 

In video: White woman confronts racist for harassing Hispanic ladies in store

The racist is followed by the Good Samaritan, who chastises her for harassing the women. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab: faby.cruz.988)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don’t name Salary dare dissenters: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court

TM Thomas Isaac not game for tax reduction

TM Thomas Isaac

Telangana: Varsities skip biometrics

Colleges reportedly fear that most students will lose eligibility to write exams if biometric attendance is implemented due to shortage of attendance.

Telangana: Assembly dissolution hits liquor sale

Election Commission Of India

Telangana: Cabbies seek customer information for their safety

Though customers in the city welcome such rules, drivers associations were against such a high penalty. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham