Newly-elected B'luru Dy Mayor, Ramila Umashankar, dies of heart attack

Bengaluru: Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Ramila Umashankar passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. She was 44. Umashankar, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka.

She was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru a week ago on September 28, 2018.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over Umashankar's demise. The Chief Minister remembered Umashankar as a "dedicated social worker and committed party worker."

"It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us," he said in a statement.