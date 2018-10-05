search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Newly-elected B'luru Dy Mayor, Ramila Umashankar, dies of heart attack

ANI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 10:49 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 10:55 am IST
CM Kumaraswamy remembered Umashankar as a 'dedicated social worker and committed party worker'.
Umashankar, 44, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka. (Photo: Facebook)
 Umashankar, 44, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka. (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, Ramila Umashankar passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. She was 44. Umashankar, a leader of Janata Dal (Secular) was also a corporator from Kaveripura ward of Karnataka.

She was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru a week ago on September 28, 2018.

 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed shock over Umashankar's demise. The Chief Minister remembered Umashankar as a "dedicated social worker and committed party worker."

"It is shocking to learn that she is no more with us," he said in a statement.

Tags: deputy mayor of bengaluru, ramila umashankar dies, kaveripura ward corporator
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




