Panchkula CBI court grants bail to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in castration case

Panchkula (Haryana): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted bail by the Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the castration case.

Ram Rahim, however, will remain in jail as he is serving a 20-year jail term after being convicted in rape cases.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against him for allegedly castrating his male devotees.

He was booked along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and MP Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court in 2012 by a follower of the sect, demanding CBI inquiry and compensation for his alleged castration in 2000.