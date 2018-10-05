search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Panchkula CBI court grants bail to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in castration case

PTI
Published Oct 5, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 6:41 pm IST
Ram Rahim, however, will remain in jail as he is serving a 20-year jail term after being convicted in rape cases.
In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Panchkula (Haryana): Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted bail by the Panchkula Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the castration case.

Ram Rahim, however, will remain in jail as he is serving a 20-year jail term after being convicted in rape cases.

 

The CBI had filed a charge sheet against him for allegedly castrating his male devotees.

He was booked along with two doctors, Pankaj Garg and MP Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In 2015, the CBI had registered a case against Ram Rahim and others in connection with the castration case on a directive, issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.

A writ petition was filed in the High Court in 2012 by a follower of the sect, demanding CBI inquiry and compensation for his alleged castration in 2000.

Tags: dera sacha sauda chief, gurmeet ram rahim singh, panchkula central bureau of investigation court
Location: India, Haryana




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are 4 platforms to keep toddlers engaged

The easiest option any busy parent can have is to plop the little one in front of cartoon TV or handover mobile phones. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Google’s Pixel 3 could end up not being surprising at all

Google will bring in a new pink colour, expected to be called ‘Sand’, on the Pixel 3 series.
 

4 cocktail recipes to enjoy during festive season

One can make 2 states, Imli Mojito, Scotchis and Ummathat to heighten the flavour of the festivities.
 

Ajit Agarkar bats for Rishabh Pant's inclusion over MS Dhoni in Windies ODI series

While there have been calls for the Delhi batsman’s inclusion even in white-ball cricket, Ajit Agarkar wants the selectors to include Pant in Virat Kohli’s squad for the upcoming ODI series. (Photo: PTI)
 

Denis Mukwege: Healer of DR Congo's horrific wounds becomes Nobel laureate for Peace

At the Bukavu hospital, which serves as a clinic for gynaecological and obstetric care, he lives under the permanent protection of UN peacekeepers. (Photo: AP)
 

Nadia Murad: From jihadist slave to Nobel laureate

Today, Murad and her friend Lamia Haji Bashar, joint recipients of the EU's 2016 Sakharov human rights prize, continue the fight for the 3,000 Yazidis who remain missing, presumed still in captivity. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Not even a dog: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge remark on RSS, BJP year after PM rebuke

The AICC general secretary was speaking at a rally to launch the second phase of the party's Jan Sangharsh Yatra in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in Faizpur. (Photo: File)

SC rejects plea seeking transfer of probe to CBI in Kathua gangrape-murder case

On May 7, the Supreme Court had vacated the stay on trial of the Kathua gangrape and murder case and transferred it to Pathankot in Punjab. (Photo: File)

Heavy rain in Kerala for next 5 days; Tamil Nadu, Karnataka on alert

'Heavy rainfall is expected till ninth of this month and heavy to very heavy is expected for the next five days,' K Santosh, director of Kerala's meteorological department said. (Photo: File | PTI)

No deadline to submit details for loan-waiver, don't panic: HDK tells farmers

HD Kumaraswamy said misinformation was being spread in the state that there is a deadline to avail of the benefit, 'causing panic among farmers'. (Photo: File)

Flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi after Thai national suffers heart attack

The plane had to make emergency landing at the Varanasi airport to provide immediate medical facility to the passenger. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham