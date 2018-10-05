search on deccanchronicle.com
Naidu ‘licked’ armpits of Modi, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 5, 2018, 12:06 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 12:06 am IST
Mr Rao hurled abuses at Mr Naidu, N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday tried to compare himself with Lord Shiva, warning his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu that he would open the ‘third eye’. Referring to Lord Shiva reducing evil forces to ashes by opening his third eye, Mr Rao said, “If I open my third eye, you should think what your fate would be. Once you tried to take chances with Telangana through cash for vote. The result was that people threw you out of Hyderabad and you fell in Vijayawada.”

He was addressing a public meeting in Gadwal as part of party’s campaign for Assembly polls. In his bid to attack the grand alliance comprising the TD and Congress, Mr Rao appears to be losing his temper and indulging in abuse, which was in full display in the public meetings that he addressed in Nizamabad on Wednesday followed by Gadwal on Thursday.

 

Mr Rao hurled abuses at Mr Naidu, TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders. He said Mr Naidu “licked the armpits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for four years.” Mr Rao urged the people of the state to reject the “unholy and shameless alliance” between the TD and the Congress which is aimed at making Telangana a ‘ghulam’ again before Andhra and Delhi rulers and defeat the very purpose for which Telangana state was achieved. 

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, chandrababu naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana




