MLA gives money to SHG women for votes, booked

Nizanabad: Police registered a case against TRS MLA for Yellareddy, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, on Thursday for allegedly offering to pay Rs 5 lakh to women members of self-help groups if they passed a resolution to vote unanimously for the Telanagana Rashtra Samiti party.

A video clip of Mr Reddy making the offer went viral on social media and Opposition parties approached the state Election Commission seeking action against Mr Reddy.

The EC directed Kamareddy district collector N. Satyanarayana to inquire about the incident. After verifying details, the EC directed the district collector and district election officer to lodge a complaint against Mr Reddy. Sadashivanagar mandal tahsildar Ranjith lodged a complaint against Mr Reddy.

According to sources, the villagers of Markal in Sadashivanagar mandal decided not to allow MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy into their village as he had failed to fulfil his election promise. The MLA along with agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and other TRS leaders had to enter the village under unprecedented police security.

During the visit, the villagers once again reminded Mr Reddy of the election promises he had made.