search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MLA gives money to SHG women for votes, booked

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Oct 5, 2018, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 12:52 am IST
The EC directed Kamareddy district collector N. Satyanarayana to inquire about the incident.
Enugu Ravinder Reddy
 Enugu Ravinder Reddy

Nizanabad: Police registered a case against TRS MLA for Yellareddy, Enugu Ravinder Reddy, on Thursday for allegedly offering to pay Rs 5 lakh to women members of self-help groups if they passed a resolution to vote unanimously for the Telanagana Rashtra Samiti party.

A video clip of Mr Reddy making the offer went viral on social media and Opposition parties approached the state Election Commission seeking action against Mr Reddy.

 

The EC directed Kamareddy district collector N. Satyanarayana to inquire about the incident. After verifying details, the EC directed the district collector and district election officer to lodge a complaint against Mr Reddy. Sadashivanagar mandal tahsildar Ranjith lodged a complaint against Mr Reddy.

According to sources, the villagers of Markal in Sadashivanagar mandal decided not to allow MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy into their village as he had failed to fulfil his election promise. The MLA along with agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and other TRS leaders had to enter the village under unprecedented police security.

During the visit, the villagers once again reminded Mr Reddy of the election promises he had made.

Tags: enugu ravinder reddy, trs party
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika teaser and all its memes

However, amidst all these there is a scene in the teaser where a bloodied Kangana which is trending for all the wrong reasons. (Youtube Screengrab)
 

2019 BMW 3 Series: New vs Old - major differences

The updated sedan looks edgier than ever and gets a set of new petrol and diesel engines.
 

Don't come empty-handed: Family's promise fuelled Manjit Singh's drive for Asiad gold

Recording a personal best timing of 1:46:15 seconds, Manjit became the first Indian since Charles Borromeo in 1982 to win the 800m event. (Photo: PTI)
 

HIV-positive mother donates liver to save critically ill child in South Africa

The mother and the child recovered after the 2017 transplant, though it is not yet known whether the child has the virus that causes AIDS. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Chanda Kochhar: The fall of a feisty woman who broke the glass ceiling

In mid-February, a lobby group chose Chanda Kochhar, the then head of ICICI Bank, for an interactive session with the visiting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: PTI)
 

In video: White woman confronts racist for harassing Hispanic ladies in store

The racist is followed by the Good Samaritan, who chastises her for harassing the women. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab: faby.cruz.988)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kozhikode: Districts gear up for grim weather ahead

A scene during the floods in Kozhikode (file pic)

Don’t name Salary dare dissenters: Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court

TM Thomas Isaac not game for tax reduction

TM Thomas Isaac

Telangana: Varsities skip biometrics

Colleges reportedly fear that most students will lose eligibility to write exams if biometric attendance is implemented due to shortage of attendance.

Telangana: Assembly dissolution hits liquor sale

Election Commission Of India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham