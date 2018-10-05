KT Rama Rao harnesses social media ahead of polls

Hyderabad: The Congress-TDP alliance will give people of Telangana the chance to kill two birds with one shot, Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Twitter on Thursday. In a 35-minute live session on Twitter, he answered questions related to infrastructure, industries development and the present political situation in the state.

With elections around the corner, netizens asked a lot of questions related to the principal opposition the Congress and its alliance with the TD. Mr Rama Rao said, “These two parties and their dilly-dallying and flip-flops caused innumerable suicides and we cannot quantify the pain they have inflicted on the people of Telangana. Through this coalition, these parties allowed people to vote out two parties with one vote.”

While he said that his party will win convincingly with 100 seats in the assembly, he feels sorry for the Congress and the TD.

Commenting on the Election Commission stalling the distribution of Bathukamma sarees, Mr Rama Rao said, “We respect the EC's decision. The Opposition has tried to stall a lot of activities and this is one more in the series. They have complained to Election Commission about these sarees. This distribution will be done once election is over, as we are confident of a win.”

On the TRS election manifesto, he said, “Our manifesto will come out late this month. Our manifesto will be a combination of all the welfare activities which were promoted in the past.” He added that the TRS will not support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as there is a strong difference of opinion.