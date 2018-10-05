Kerala seeks Tamil Nadu help for dam ops

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, warning of “Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places” on October 7 due to the severe storm in Arabian Sea.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has decided to request the Central Water Commission to issue directions to Tamil Nadu to open the shutters of all dams under their control in the state in advance given the heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state on Thursday started releasing waters from some of the dams as rains intensified in their catchment areas, though the IMD withdrew the red alerts earlier issued for Thrissur and Palakkad districts for Sunday.

The red alert remains for Idukki and Malappuram districts for Sunday.

The executive committee of the KSDMA that met here also asked the water resources department and Kerala State Electricity Board to submit a water control framework for dams under their control considering the current level, long-term storage and rain forecast.

Executive engineers controlling dams have been directed to keep in touch with district collectors and not to open the shutters without the permission of the district administration.

Many dams in the state have reached their maximum storage capacity. Four shutters of Malampuzha dam would be raised following the increase in the water level. Two shutters of Mattupetty dam in Idukki were also opened. Shutters of three dams in Thrissur district, Chimminni, Peechi and Peringalkuthu, were also opened.

The authority warned people living on the coasts of Kalpathy River and Bharathapuzha of rising water levels. Control rooms have been opened near all the dams under KSEB as a precaution following the direction from the KSDMA. The KSEB said the water-level of all its dams are in control.

As 82 per cent of the maximum capacity of Idukki dam got filled, the water level reached 387.74 feet while that of Mullaperiyar reached 127.5 feet. The water level has reached maximum capacity in Anayirankal. Coast guard ships and Dornier aircraft in the Arabian Sea were used for making announcements warning fishers to return and advising others not to venture into the sea.