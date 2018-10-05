search on deccanchronicle.com
Indian Meteorological Department issues alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea by Friday.
 Representational image

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department’s National Weather Forecasting Centre has issued a red alert to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, warning of “heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places” on October 7 due to the severe storm in the Arabian Sea.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea by Friday. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 36 hours and move northwestwards. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards Oman,” Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S. Balachandran said.

 

Although the communication did not mention any specific areas, the IMD’s weather bulletin said, “Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining parts of Kerala are likely to experience isolated extremely heavy falls.”

