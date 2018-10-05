India to buy 9 mn barrels of Iranian oil in Nov despite US sanctions: report

Indian refiners imported around 10 million barrels of Iranian oil in October, and its November shipments are expected to be lower. (Representational Image | AFP)

New Delhi: India will buy 9 million barrels of Iranian oil in November, two industry sources said, indicating that the world's third-biggest oil importer is to continue purchasing crude from Iran despite US sanctions coming into force on November 4.

"Refiners have placed November nominations to lift 1.25 million tonnes (about 9 million barrels) of oil from Iran," one of the sources said.

Indian Oil Corp will lift 6 million barrels of Iranian oil and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd 3 million barrels, the source told Reuters.

The United States plans to impose new sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector on November 4 to try to stop the country's involvement in conflicts in Syria and Iraq and bring Tehran to the negotiating table over its ballistic missile programme.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Indian Oil and Mangalore Refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"India is continuing with its relationship with both its key energy partners Iran and the US," a second source said.

Indian refiners imported around 10 million barrels of Iranian oil in October, and its November shipments are expected to be lower.

In the previous round of sanctions, India continued to buy Iranian oil although it had to cut purchases significantly to protect its wider exposure to the US financial system.

The foreign minister said in May it abides only by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country.

With the European Union considering the creation of a "special purpose vehicle" before November to facilitate trade with Iran, India hopes to find a way to settle payments to Tehran.

"Previously there was no European channel. This time Europe is not working with the US, so we intend to evolve a mechanism," the second source said.

India, Iran's top client after China, has close diplomatic ties with Iran, where it is building a strategic port called Chabahar that is expected to be operational by 2019. At the same time, India is closely working with the United States to further its strategic interests.

"It is still early to say how India will settle its trade with Iran," the first source said, adding that India could consider paying Iran for crude with the rupee currency.