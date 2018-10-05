search on deccanchronicle.com
In a first, India deports 7 Rohingya immigrants to Myanmar

Published Oct 5, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 2:12 am IST
The Indian government said 7 Myanmar nationals from its Rakhine state (Rohingyas) were being repatriated to Myanmar as per law.
New Delhi: India on Thursday deported seven Rohingya men to neighbouring Myanmar over six years after they entered the country illegally and jailed, shortly after the Supreme Court paved the way for the first such action against the community.

 The Indian government on Thursday said seven Myanmar nationals from its (strife-torn) Rakhine state (Rohingyas) were being repatriated to Myanmar as per law and with the consent of these individuals. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said these seven individuals had themselves requested the Myanmar Embassy in New Delhi in 2016 to issue them relevant travel documents so that they were able to return to their country. 

 

