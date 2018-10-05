search on deccanchronicle.com
Ayyappa society urges SC to reconsider its verdict

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 5, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2018, 1:12 am IST
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.
Hyderabad: Implementation of Supreme court’s judgment on the entry of women into Sabarimala may be a problem as   Ayyappa Swamula Aikya Vedika expressed its solidarity with the Sabarimala temple management to stand by it in upholding traditions against imposed rights. The Vedika urged the Supreme court to reconsider its directions. 

The Aikya Vedika (United Front) President Raju Deshpande guruswamy said on Thursday, a call was given to Ayyappa samaj in twin cities to participate in Shanti Shoba Yatra .

 

A review meeting was called on October 7 where the descendants of Pandala Raja from Ayyappa temple were invited, he said. 

Tags: sabarimala ayyappa temple, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




