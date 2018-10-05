Ayyappa society urges SC to reconsider its verdict

Hyderabad: Implementation of Supreme court’s judgment on the entry of women into Sabarimala may be a problem as Ayyappa Swamula Aikya Vedika expressed its solidarity with the Sabarimala temple management to stand by it in upholding traditions against imposed rights. The Vedika urged the Supreme court to reconsider its directions.

The Aikya Vedika (United Front) President Raju Deshpande guruswamy said on Thursday, a call was given to Ayyappa samaj in twin cities to participate in Shanti Shoba Yatra .

A review meeting was called on October 7 where the descendants of Pandala Raja from Ayyappa temple were invited, he said.