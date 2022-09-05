  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2022 SC to hear pleas aga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear pleas against Karnataka HC's order upholding Hijab ban

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Supreme Court (ANI)
 Supreme Court (ANI)

New Delhi: Supreme Court will hear various pleas against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutions today at 2 pm.

Earlier on August 29, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Karnataka government over a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on Hijab in educational institutes.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also clarified that it will not accept requests for adjourning the matter and said, "We will not allow this type of forum shopping."

The court had said that it will hear the matter seeking a stay and challenging Karnataka High Court's judgement on September 5.

Various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the Karnataka HC order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules.

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".

The appeal said the High Court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi had earlier held that the prescription of uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions saying they are without merit.

The Hijab row erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside college over being denied entry.

After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves. This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka.

As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students could only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious attire would be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and do not disturb the social order.

A batch of petitions was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

On February 10, the High Court issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issued the final order. The hearings related to the Hijab case were concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

...
Tags: hijab ban, karnataka hijab controversy, : supreme court, karnataka high court order
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Hijab row: SC issues notice to Karnataka on pleas against HC order
SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
Hijab ban: SC agrees to consider hearing pleas against Karnataka HC verdict

Latest From Nation

Koteswara Rao told reporters here on Sunday that the seven volumes will be brought to the Gaushala for launch on September 7 in a huge procession led by classical music players.(facebook/Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao Garu)

Telugu translation of Maha Periyava’s speeches

Addressing media here on Sunday, TAVS state secretary Pusam Sachin underlined that students are facing numerous problems in tribal ashram and residential schools, apart from colleges.(Representational Image/DC)

Adivasi students’ bike yatra from Sept. 13

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with ministers and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs during the floor test in the State Assembly, in Ranchi, Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Soren govt wins confidence vote amid walkout by BJP MLAs

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren along with ministers and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs during the floor test in the State Assembly, in Ranchi, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Attempts being made to destabilise elected govts in non-BJP ruled states: Soren



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC drops Kalyan Singh contempt case

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on 4-day visit

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina being received by Minister of State Darshana Jardosh upon her arrival at AFS Palam, in New Delhi, Monday, Sep. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Lucknow hotel fire: 2 dead, 10 injured, several feared trapped

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in a hotel in Hazratganj area of Lucknow, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Price of commercial cylinder slashed by Rs 91.5

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of per unit commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 91.50 with immediate effect. (PTI file photo)

Prez Droupadi Murmu bats for teaching in mother tongue

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->