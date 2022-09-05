  
Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2022 Prez Droupadi Murmu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prez Droupadi Murmu bats for teaching in mother tongue

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one's mother tongue.

She was addressing the gathering at National Teachers Awards ceremony where she recalled the contribution of her school teachers due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college.

"Talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in mother tongue," she said.

Murmu also noted that India's school education is counted among the world's largest education systems.

She presented the National Awards to Teachers, 2022 to 46 select awardees to honour their unique contribution to school education.

The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to confer the awards to best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.

Tags: mother tongue, president droupadi murmu, education in mother tongue, ational awards to teachers 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


