Ganesha’s Pushpa, KGF avatars kicks up row

KGF and Pushpa inspired Ganesh idols made mockery of the deity because some of the movie characters are thugs and criminals, it was stated. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: The theme for this year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations appears to be eco-friendly idols rather than plaster of Paris (PoP) to reduce water pollution. Another noteworthy aspect has been idols modelled after South Indian blockbuster movie characters, which seems to have elicited a mixed reaction.

Idols based on the Allu-Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Yash's ‘KGF’, and Junior NTR-Ram Charan's ‘RRR’ seemed to be the flavour and theme of idol makers from the state and Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha.

In Hyderabad, the Sri Navyug Ganesh Samiti has erected a pandal in Chudi Bazaar that features a KGF-inspired idol with Rocky Bhai, the movie's protagonist, standing on the idol's shoulders. "Every year, our Ganesh idol is centred on a theme, and this year, we chose to go with a 12-foot idol made of clay that was inspired by the KGF,” Sailesh Yadav, a member of Sri Navyug Ganesh Samiti, stated. Some people did not like the association with a violent character like Rocky.

Elsewhere, several videos of an idol went viral, showing the god sitting in a white kurta-pyjama, just like Allu Arjun in the movie, and doing Pushpa's hand gesture under the chin. Several people have criticised the movie-inspired idols, saying that they have hurt their sentiments since they made mockery of the deity because some of the movie characters are thugs and criminals.

Vinay Chowdhary, who creates idols in the city, claimed that while many fans of movie stars have expressed their enthusiasm to see such idols. "this kind of movie themed idols not only disrespects our culture but also decreases the importance of the deity and His appearance." Chowdhary added that idol-makers should adhere to the traditional attributes of the deity.

According to Shivjiwale, a priest in Sultan Bazaar, "Ganesh idols based on such themes insult the deity and create a false and warped depiction of culture and our deities." Vivek Shah, another idol maker from Esamia Bazaar, asserted, "These idols are interesting and engaging”. P Sai, who organised Ganesh pandals in Ramnagar, found it fascinating to see idols modelled on movie characters.