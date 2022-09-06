AP to become role model in green energy in country: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), said Andhra Pradesh will be a role model for promotion of green energy (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy has asserted that Andhra Pradesh will be a role model for the country in promotion of green energy. This would give a major boost to the economy besides generating employment on a large scale and benefiting the farmers in a big way.

A meeting of the state investment promotion board chaired by the chief minister was held on Monday. The board gave its nod for investment of Rs 81,000 crore in the green energy sector. The SIPB also gave its approval for investments through the setting up of industrial units acrosss the state.

Accordingly, Causis E-Mobility Pvt Ltd would invest Rs 386.23 crore to set up an electric bus manufacturing unit in Kopparthi in YSR district. Of this, Rs 286.23 crore would be for making buses and Rs 100 crore for providing basic amenities for charging the electric buses.

In the phase-1, as many as 1,000 electric buses with state-of-the-art technology would be manufactured. This would mean direct employment to 1,200 people.

A pharma firm would invest Rs 1,900 crore in the SEZ at Kakinada, giving employment to 2,000 people. The firm intends to get this ready by April 2024. Once production starts, this will help avoid import of API from China. Land of 236.37 acres was already acquired for this purpose.

Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd would invest Rs 43,143 crore in three phases for manufacture of metallurgical silicon and poly-silicon in addition to the setting up of a solar power plant that would provide employment to 11,500 people directly and 11,000 indirectly. The company will come up on land admeasuring 5,147 acres near Ramayapatnam in Nellore district.

Avisa Foods Pvt Ltd would set up a mega food park at Mallivalli in Krishna district at a cost of Rs 150 crore with a potential for employment to 2,500 people. The company would be set up by 2023 and a 11.64 acres site has been allotted.

The SIPB also approved the setting up of six green energy projects with an investment of Rs 81,043 crore with direct employment to 20,130 people.

Astha Green Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd would set up a 1,800 MW capacity pumped hydro storage power project at a cost of Rs 8,240 crore with direct employment to 4,000 people in 1,390 acres. It would be ready by December, 2029.

The Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd would invest Rs 8,855 crore for setting up two pumped hydro storage power projects with a total capacity of 2,100 MW at Somasila and Yerravaram with direct employment to 1,600 people. It would be ready by July, 2029.

The Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Ltd would set up two pumped hydro storage projects at Rs 6,315 crore with direct employment to 1,600 people in Avula and Singanamala. It would come into being by December, 2028.

The Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd would set up pumped hydro, solar and wind power projects with a capacity of 7,200 MW at an investment of Rs 33,033 crore.

The AM Green Energy Pvt Ltd would set up solar and wind power projects at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with potential for employment to 1,000 people in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.

Greenko would set up pumped, solar and wind power projects of 1,680 MW of pumped storage, 2,300 MW of solar and 250 MW of wind power at a cost of Rs 19,600 crore with direct employment to 4,230 people. It aims to generation by September, 2026 in Kurnool and Nandyal districts.