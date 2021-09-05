Seven teachers test positive for Covid-19 in two TS districts

Following these reports, very few students have been attending schools in the two districts since past five days. — Representational image/PTI

KOTHAGUDEM: Seven teachers working in five mandals of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts have tested positive for Covid-19, spreading fears among parents in the two regions. They are now having second thoughts about sending their kids to schools.

A teacher of Papakollu government school in Julurpad mandal, a high school master in Burugumpahad and three teachers working in different schools of Pinapaka mandal of Bhadradri district tested Covid-19 positive. A government teacher in Karepalli in Khammam district is undergoing home quarantine after he tested positive for the virus.

Following these reports, very few students have been attending schools in the two districts since past five days. With rains too following, parents are afraid that this may expose their children to Coronavirus. It is expected that attendance at government schools will fall further in the two districts.

Not prepared to take any risk, private managements have not yet opened their schools so far. They have, however, sought permission from the state government for collecting fees once they open their schools.

Parents are not ready to send their kids to either government or private schools due to various reasons. A father M. Venkateswara Rao said, “Many schools do not have spacious classrooms. Yet they used to have 50–60 in one classroom of 20x20 feet. How can school managements ensure physical distance in such classrooms,” he asked.