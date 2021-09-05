Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2021 President Kovind con ...
President Kovind confers 44 teachers with National Awards

Published Sep 5, 2021
The National Awards were given by the President including teachers from Kargil
President Ram Nath Kovind attending the virtual ceremony. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind honoured 44 meritorious teachers with the National Awards to Teachers and said the future of the upcoming generation is safe with the teachers.

Addressing the ceremony that took place virtually due to COVID-19, the President said, "I would like to congratulate all the teachers. Knowing about such teachers assures me that the future of the upcoming generation is safe in the hand of such good teachers."

 

"We know that Teachers' Day is celebrated in the memory of Dr Radhakrishnan, who was known as a philosopher and scholar across the world... He wanted to be remembered only as a teacher. He has left an indelible mark as a great teacher," he added.

As announced by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education RC Meena, the National Awards were given by the President including teachers from Kargil.

The awardees included Mamta Paliwal (GGSSS Bhiwani, Haryana), Kamal Kishore Sharma (Government Senior Secondary School, Kandaghat, Himachal Pradesh), Jagtar Singh (Government Primary School, Khamano, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab), Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, (Government Primary School, Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir) and Muhammad Ali (Government Middle School, Kargil, Ladakh).

 

Last year, Kovind virtually conferred the National Award to Teachers to 47 awardees on Teachers' Day.

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated annually on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on September 5, 1888.

