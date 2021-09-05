Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2021 Govt to set up palli ...
Govt to set up palliative care centre in Hyderabad

There is a demand to include this care under Aarogyasri health scheme of the government
 The OGH has a tie-up with a non-government organisation to take care of the palliative care needs. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to set up a palliative care centre in public-private partnership mode in the city, according to minister for information technology, municipal administration and urban development K. T. Rama Rao.

“Palliative care is required for terminally ill patients and it is a great service to humanity. I have learnt from the health secretary that we will enter into a public private partnership for this care facility in the state," he said.

 

Palliative care is expensive and many of the terminally ill patients cannot afford it. There is a demand to include this care under Aarogyasri health scheme of the government. This will help reach those also in the far-flung areas in the state.

Most of the families who cannot afford this care leave their patients in government hospitals. This is a problem regularly noted in Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The OGH has a tie-up with a non-government organisation to take care of these patients. Palliative care requires a different set of medications, specialised doctors and nurses to provide care.

 

...
