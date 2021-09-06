Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2021 Four days of heavy r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four days of heavy rainfall predicted for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 6, 2021, 2:17 am IST
Updated Sep 6, 2021, 2:17 am IST
An IMD report said the rain was caused by a cyclonic circulation over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal
These three areas, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, will continue to get heavy rainfall for another four days, the IMD said. Representational Image. (PTI)
Visakhapatnam: Heavy rainfall lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear.

An IMD report said the rain was caused by a cyclonic circulation  over Northeast  and adjoining  East Central  Bay  of  Bengal, which now lay over North and adjoining  East Central  Bay  of  Bengal  that extended  up to  4.5km  above  the mean  sea  level,  and tilting towards southwest direction.  Under  its  influence,  a  low  pressure  area  is  likely to form over the North and adjoining  Central  Bay  of  Bengal during  the next 24  hours.

 

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. These three areas will continue to get heavy rainfall for another four days, the IMD said.

