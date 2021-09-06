Four days of heavy rainfall predicted for AP

These three areas, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, will continue to get heavy rainfall for another four days, the IMD said. Representational Image. (PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rainfall lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, throwing normal life out of gear.

An IMD report said the rain was caused by a cyclonic circulation over Northeast and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, which now lay over North and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal that extended up to 4.5km above the mean sea level, and tilting towards southwest direction. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. These three areas will continue to get heavy rainfall for another four days, the IMD said.