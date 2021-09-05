Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2021 Filling of senior po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Filling of senior posts in health dept sparks row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 5, 2021, 2:34 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 7:08 am IST
The posts are vacant in new and old medical colleges in the state
These posts have been lying vacant and to fill them up, the rule of reservation and seniority must be followed. Representational Image. (DC Image)
Hyderabad: Differences of opinions cropped up in the first round of interviews for the posts of 32 additional directors in the Telangana health department conducted on Friday. These posts have been lying vacant and to fill them up, the rule of reservation and seniority must be followed.

The posts are vacant in new and old medical colleges in the state. With eight new medical colleges are to be started in Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagityal, Mancherial and Ramagundam, there is a requirement of senior doctors in colleges and teaching hospitals.

 

The government doctors’ associations say that the rank of seniority must be followed. Dr Ravi Kumar, a senior paediatrician and professor says, "We want senior and deserving candidates to be selected. It must be fair. It is very important for the government to follow the rankings as that is the hierarchy in the system. Promoting juniors and giving them senior posts is not acceptable."

Rules of reservations give the chance to those candidates who are in the reserved category. Dr B. Ramesh, president of SC/ST Government Doctors’ Association, says, "Several doctors from SC/ST are in senior most ranks. They have been waiting since 2014 for promotions. It was not taken up. Now with the interviews carried out, we want them to be given their due."

 

Doctors say that they have approached senior officials in the government and explained their stand. After that these interviews were taken up. The final orders will be passed only after approval from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Tags: telangana health department, sangareddy, wanaparthy, nagarkurnool, mahabubabad, bhadradri kothagudem, jagityal, mancherial, ramagundam, dr ravi kumar, dr b. ramesh, k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


