Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2021 Chinese ship off Kak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese ship off Kakinada to remain for a week

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 5, 2021, 3:31 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2021, 6:44 am IST
It is expected that PII, a Singapore-based organisation, will take about a week to deal with the Chinese crew of the ship
Chinese ship M.T. QIAN TAI-1 has now remained stranded at Kakinada Anchorage Port for more than 50 days. (DC File Image)
 Chinese ship M.T. QIAN TAI-1 has now remained stranded at Kakinada Anchorage Port for more than 50 days. (DC File Image)

Kakinada: International agency Protection and Indemnity Insurance (PII) has entered the scene to amicably resolve the issue of Chinese ship M.T. QIAN TAI-1, which has been stranded off Kakinada Port.

It is expected that PII, a Singapore-based organisation, will take about a week to deal with the Chinese crew of the currently “off-limits” ship.

 

According to sources, the cargo ship has now remained stranded at Kakinada Anchorage Port for more than 50 days. This is because the ship’s captain Wang Zeyan, a Chinese national, has not been allowing Indian crew members into the ship. The stand-off started following a change in technical ownership of the vessel from Seacon Ships Management of China to Singapore’s Oka Ship Management.

Oka Ship wants to change the crew of the vessel with Indian staff. But, the ship’s Chinese captain is not agreeable to this, it is said.

Representatives of Seacon Ships and Oka Ship held several discussions in Singapore regarding the issue on Saturday. Following this, PII will take the initiative to sort out the matter amicably. PII and Seacon Ships Management officials are holding discussions with the vessel’s Chinese captain in this regard.

 

Meanwhile, local agents have made it clear that they are in no way troubling the stranded ship’s crew. “They ordered food all the way from Chennai. We made every arrangement for the purpose. But the ship’s captain has launched a false propaganda,’’ said an agent of the Singapore company.

It is said the vessel’s Chinese crew, particularly the captain, fear that they may lose their jobs along with handover of the ship. That is why the captain has been refusing to let the new Indian crew board the vessel.

...
Tags: kakinada port, protection and indemnity insurance, pii, m.t. qian tai-1, kakinada anchorage port, wang zeyan, oka ship management, seacon ships management
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Horoscope 05 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Secunderabad-headquartered College of Defence Management (CDM) has started research on ancient Indian texts that are relevant to modern warfare and military statecraft and have recommended two ancient scripts – Bhagwad Gita and Arthashastra. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Armed forces may introduce Bhagwad Gita and Kautilya’s Arthashastra

The OGH has a tie-up with a non-government organisation to take care of the palliative care needs. (DC Image)

Govt to set up palliative care centre in Hyderabad

These posts have been lying vacant and to fill them up, the rule of reservation and seniority must be followed. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Filling of senior posts in health dept sparks row

The weatherman has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places in north/south coastal AP and Yanam in the next four days from Sept. 5 to 8. (DC)

Rains flood rivulets, leave four dead in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Mobile Internet snapped again in Kashmir, restrictions on assembly of people continue

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a road near the residence of top separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar, Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (AP/ Dar Yasin)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani buried quietly in Srinagar

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)

India records 42,618 Covid cases, 330 deaths in a day; weekly positivity rate 2.63 pc

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 3, 2021. (Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->