167th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,202,562

91,723

Recovered

3,247,297

69,624

Deaths

71,687

1,008

Maharashtra90721264440026604 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4634804041867839 Karnataka3985512928736393 Uttar Pradesh2662832007383920 Delhi1914491659734567 West Bengal1807881540883562 Bihar147658130300754 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat104341824983106 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8784264751348 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura151278483144 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2020 Sandalwood drug scan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sandalwood drug scandal takes a political turn in Karnataka

Published Sep 5, 2020, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2020, 4:09 pm IST
Though Sambaragi named Zameer, it is not a secret in Karnataka that many politicians and their children attend high profile Page-3 parties
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi at the Central Crime Branch office for question in connection with the sandalwood drug scandal, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (PTI)
 Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi at the Central Crime Branch office for question in connection with the sandalwood drug scandal, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Days after the sandalwood drug scandal blew up in the state, political blame game began on Saturday.

While celebrity manager Prashanth Sambaragi, who had spilled the beans over Sandalwood's drug links, accused former minister BZ Zameer Ahamed Khan of having links with Rahul, who was arrested on Friday, Tourism Minister CT Ravi charged that a lot of political pressure was mounted to hush up the case against Ragini.

 

While the Congress working president Saleem Ahamed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah wanted the minister to spell out the names of the people exerting pressure, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai endorsed Ravi's allegations on pressure.

Though Sambaragi named Zameer, it is not a secret in Karnataka that many politicians and their children attend high profile Page-3 parties. Most of the politicians are in touch with the celebrities and those organising such parties. Many of the politicians, cutting across political party affiliations, also want to launch their children on the silver screen and do get in touch with party organisers.

 

The BJP has a lot of stakes in the entire case. In the first place, Karthik Raj, whose name figured just after the arrest of Ravi Shankar himself, is a BJP member. He had joined BJP during last by-elections and campaigned in the Shivajinagar constituency.

Even Ragini Dwivedi wanted to become the Brand Ambassador for the Karnataka government in fighting against depression. She had met Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa once and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu twice in this regard. However, things could not move forward due to the lockdown and COVID-19 outburst. Ragini had also campaigned for a BJP candidate on personal basis during 2018 general elections.

 

...
Tags: sandalwood, sandalwood drug scandal, ragini dwivedi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

A commuter uses a foot-operated door lifter following the resumption of metro services after more than five months at a station in Chennai on September 7, 2020. India restarted city metro services on September 7 after a nearly six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Metro rail services resume in Chennai but commuters remain wary

A building collapsed in Chetty Street area of Coimbatore following rainfall. (Photo-@ANI/twitter)

Tamil Nadu: 2 killed, 5 rescued as building collapses after heavy rains

Country's biggest COVID Care Centre to be shut from Sep 15. (PTI Photo)

India’s biggest COVID care centre to be shut due to lack of patients

A view of the Cubbon Park (file image)

Karnataka govt to ban vehicular movement inside Cubbon Park in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid border tensions

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister General Fenghe, in Moscow. (PTI)

Army chief Gen. Naravane says situation along LAC with China is slightly tense

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane during his visit to review the security situation in Ladakh, Friday, Sept 4, 2020. (PTI)

India only nation where lockdown strategy failed to curb COVID-19: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Another unwanted milestone: India's COVID-19 cases cross 40-lakh mark

A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP)

COVID impact: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may fail to meet 2023 deadline

PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe had jointly laid the foundation stone of the Bullet train project in Sep 2017. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham