Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2019 Rahul Gandhi, Nitin ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi, Nitin Gadkari mocked for violating rules amid new traffic fines

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2019, 8:55 am IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 8:55 am IST
The hefty fines for traffic violations have triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country.
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ @harshit_shukl)
 Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media. (Photo: Twitter/ @harshit_shukl)

New Delhi: As the motorists across the country have been charged with heavy fines since a few days under the amended Motor Vehicle Act for traffic violations, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader received flak on social media.

In a mock to the government’s implications of rules that have been affecting the common man, Twitter users pulled out old photographs of the two politicians on two-wheelers without helmets, asking the police to take action. One user even started a Change.org petition to have authorities take note.

 

The hefty fines for traffic violations have triggered worry among law-breaking motorists across the country. On Tuesday, a scooter rider was fined Rs 23,000 in Gurgaon for not carrying his vehicle's registration documents and his driving licence. Even the autorickshaw drivers have been also charged with such heavy penalties.

Read | Gurgaon: Bike rider issued challan of Rs 23,000 for 5 traffic violations

The new rules -- which brand common offences like the use of cellphone while driving, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane as "dangerous driving" -- came into effect on Sunday.

Also Read | Rs 1000 for jumping signals, among others in revised fines for violations

Under the new rules, the fine for driving without a seat-belt has been upped from Rs 100 to Rs 1000. Using cellphones while driving can invite a fine between Rs 1,000-5,000 - up from Rs 1000.

For drunk driving, the fine has been hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. Speeding has a penalty anywhere between Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,000.

In case of any road offence by underage drivers, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will be held guilty. The penalty will be Rs 25,000 along with three years in jail and the registration will be cancelled.

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, nitin gadkari, traffic, violations, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The widely shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggested that all those who were left out of the NRC be put in a detention camp after being sterilised. (Photo: File)

Kerala author 'suggests' those left out of NRC be in detention after sterilisation

In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar was seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Political vendetta stronger than law': D K Shivakumar tweets video message

The Madhya Pradesh Police has booked a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader for selling a booklet titled 'Dhara 370 - Setu Ya Surang' at a protest here. (Photo: PTI)

CPI(M) leader details importance of Art 370, booked for inciting riot in MP

The financial capital is most likely to receive incessant rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the IMD release read. (Photo: File)

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert; schools, colleges shut today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
 

Watch: PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East

Ships built at the Zvezda shipyard ‘will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India,’ President Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Tass news agency. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CPI(M) leader details importance of Art 370, booked for inciting riot in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Police has booked a local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader for selling a booklet titled 'Dhara 370 - Setu Ya Surang' at a protest here. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert; schools, colleges shut today

The financial capital is most likely to receive incessant rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the IMD release read. (Photo: File)

Women in live-in 'akin to concubines': Rajasthan Rights Body urges for ban

The chief of Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, who as a High Court judge had made headlines with his “peacocks don’t have sex” remark, has marred women’s dignity by saying they are “akin to concubines” in live-in relationships. (Representational Image)

Narrow escape for some as Punjab factory blast claims 23 lives, injures 27

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF and the State Disaster Response Force or SDRF were aiding rescue operations. (Photo: PTI)

D-day for Chidambaram: SC, trial court to pronounce order on bail pleas

Chidambaram’s 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, comes to an end on Thursday. (photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham