Netflix content should be passed through censor board; demands Shiv Sena

A copy of the complaint was also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.
Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell who has filed a police complaint against Netflix has demanded that the content over the online streaming site should be passed through a censor board.

Solanki has given a complaint against Netflix alleging that the US-based online streaming service is "defaming Hindus and India" through shows hosted on its platform.

 

"With the freedom of speech and freedom of expression there comes responsibility. The way films are passed through a censor board, even the content over Netflix should be passed through a censor board. Just because there is no censor board and no objection, they can't just put anything. There is too much of nudity in each (Netflix) show," Solanki told ANI here.

Solanki stated that people were sending him complaints regarding the content on the online streaming service "which is against India, Hindus and the Indian Army."

"Then I checked it myself and seriously it was the same... They have made a strategy to defame India and Hindus - first you pay money to subscribe and then see all this. Mostly, the users of Netflix are youngsters. So, this goes to their mind that the Hindu community is wrong," Solanki said.

"Secondly, people also see these shows in foreign countries and form a perception about us. We are being defamed through these shows", he added.

Solanki is now "hopeful that the police will file an FIR."

"I will see to it that there is some action taken," he said.

In his complaint given at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, Solanki cited examples of series like 'Sacred Games', 'Laila' and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."

A copy of the complaint was also been sent to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Commissioner of Police.

