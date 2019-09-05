Nation Current Affairs 05 Sep 2019 Jyotiraditya Scindia ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jyotiraditya Scindia says Kamal Nath should stop outside interference in govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 5, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 12:45 pm IST
Scindia said, 'Charges (levelled by Singhar) are serious. Both sides should be made to sit. CM should listen to both-Singhar and Digvijaya.'
'The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,' Scindia added. (Photo: File)
 'The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,' Scindia added. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the allegations by Madhya Pradesh forest minister Umang Singhar that former chief minister Digvijaya Singh was interfering in the state government were “serious”.

Scindia also said that CM Kamal Nath should look into them and “nobody should interfere” in the functioning of the state government.

 

“With a lot of difficulties and hard work, all party workers including myself have established the Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh. We aspired to create a new Madhya Pradesh which will have progress and development. The government should work in accordance with those hopes and aspirations,” Scindia added.

Singhar has accused Digvijaya Singh of running the government from “behind the curtains”, alleging that Singh was trying to destabilise the state government.

Scindia said, “The charges (levelled by Singhar) are serious. Both the sides should be made to sit. CM should listen to both- Umang Singhar ji and Digvijaya Singh ji. There is no ambiguity that government should run on its own strength. It should run in an independent manner and there should be no interference from anyone in the government.”

Singh, however, has denied all the allegations.

 

...
Tags: kamal nath, digvijaya singh, congress, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh


Latest From Nation

A TikTok star with over 40,000 followers, along with his three accomplices, was arrested by police in connection with robbery cases in Greater Noida city of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. (Photo: ANI)

TikTok star with 40,000 followers, 3 others arrested for theft in UP

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala governor-designate arrives in Trivandrum to take charge from Sept 6

A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said. (Representational Image)

‘Jealous’ of friend travelling abroad, Hyd man sends bomb threat, held

On Wednesday, he was seen slapping an aide at the Mysuru airport and the video of the incident was widely circulated. (Photo: FIle)

Siddaramaiah says he slapped aide out of affection, ‘no big deal’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hugs and kisses: Justin Bieber enjoys beach date with wife Hailey; see pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Salman Khan's Ganpati dance at Arpita’s Ganesh Visarjan is unmissable; watch

Salman Khan's ganpati dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Kristen Stewart was told she 'might get Marvel movie' if she hides sexuality

Kristen Stewart. (Photo courtesy: instagram/ @kristenstewart__)
 

Karnataka: In memory of fountain pen era, carpenter creates a 250 kg replica

Talking about his passion for wooden pens, Achar said, 'Fourteen years ago, I started to work on making wooden pens of different sizes.' (Photo: ANI)
 

New Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities: Report

The EIU said decline in Mumbai's rank was mainly due to a downgrade in its culture score, while New Delhi has fallen in the index because of downgrades to its culture and environment score as well as fall in the stability score owing to rising crime rates. (Photo File)
 

Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala governor-designate arrives in Trivandrum to take charge from Sept 6

Former Union Minister Khan was appointed as the Governor of Kerala on September 1. (Photo: ANI)

‘Jealous’ of friend travelling abroad, Hyd man sends bomb threat, held

A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said. (Representational Image)

Siddaramaiah says he slapped aide out of affection, ‘no big deal’

On Wednesday, he was seen slapping an aide at the Mysuru airport and the video of the incident was widely circulated. (Photo: FIle)

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter can travel to Srinagar, meet her mother: SC

Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a measure to prevent any trouble over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status. (Photo: File)

Caught on cam: Gujarat man set jeep on fire after ‘it didn't start’, friend records

In the video, a man clad in gold jewellery can be seen pouring petrol on his own jeep and then setting it ablaze by throwing a lit matchstick on the vehicle. (Photo: Twitter/ @dineshjoshi70)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham