‘Jealous’ of friend travelling abroad, Hyd man sends bomb threat, held

PTI
Published Sep 5, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 5, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
Shashikanth had earlier tried to get his friend's visa cancelled by sending fake mails to Canadian authorities, the police said.
A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said. (Representational Image)
Hyderabad: A 24-year old M Tech student was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sending an email threatening to blow up the Hyderabad international airport, police said.

K Shashikanth sent the mail on Tuesday to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's customer support out of jealousy to prevent his childhood friend, Sairam Kaleru, from leaving for Canada for higher studies, said the police. Officers added that the email was sent using Sairam's account.

 

"I want to blast bomb in airport tomorrow," the accused said in the mail sent to the airport's website under the "contact us" column, a police release said.

After receiving the mail, airport authorities informed the police who, in turn, conducted a careful examination on Tuesday along with officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Later, the officials declared the information as a hoax.

Shashikanth had earlier tried to get his friend's visa cancelled by sending fake mails to Canadian authorities, the release said.

Tags: hyderabad, crime, bomb threat, arrest
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


