India, Pakistan fail to sign deal on Kartarpur Corridor

The Indian delegation led by joint secretary, ministry of home affairs, while Pakistani side led by director general (South Asia and Saarc), ministry of foreign affairs.

New Delhi: India and Pakistan have managed to iron out their differences on several issues but there still remain a few sticking points due to which the two sides failed to sign an agreement on the Kartapur Sahib Corridor following their talks at Attari on Wednesday.

Sources said that the differences remain mainly on three main issues during the third round of talks on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor — India is opposed to Pakistan’s plans wants to levy “service fee” of $20 on pilgrims, Pakistan is against presence of Indian consular and protocol officials at the Gurudwara premises, and India does not want the draft agreement to mention that laws of Pakistan would apply within the Kartarpur Corridor premises.

During the meeting, Pakistan insisted on charging fee of $20 (Rs 1,440 as on date) from each pilgrim within its territory arguing that the money will used for the infrastructure maintenance and others facilities of the Kartarpur Corridor.

However, Indian sources said that Pakistan showed inflexibility on this issue.