In West Bengal, TMC and Oppositon join hands to block NRC

Kolkata/Berhampore: The Trinamul is all set to table a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Assembly this week in a desperate bid to block the NRC implementation in West Bengal as the BJP is concreting its hold across the districts.

It has also got two opposition parties: Congress and CPI(M), which earlier recently rejected chief minister Mamata Banerjee's offer of a joint fight against the BJP, on board. But the BJP has stayed away from it.

On Wednesday CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty demanded a resolution be tabled on the NRC immediately while speaking during the zero hour in the House. Congress MLA Asit Mitra echoed him.

Trinamul Congress minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay underlined that under no circumstances the NRC would be allowed in the state. The resolution also came up for discussion in the business advisory committee meeting where the Trinamul, CPI(M) and Congress agreed together to move the resolution which is likely to be tabled in the House on September 6.

The chief minister is expected to be present in the House also. At Murshidabad state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, declared that the NRC would not be implemented now in the state. He however indicated that it would be conducted alongwith other parts of the country.

The BJP MP of Midnapore said, “The NRC will be implemented in West Bengal and the country, not only here. When the time will come, it will be done. Now it is underway on the court's direction. Later it will be done on the people’s wish.”

Significantly, Trinamul will also hold protests across the state on September 7 and 8 opposing the NRC in neighbouring Assam where 19 lakh people's names have been dropped.

The decision was taken at a meeting at Ms Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat three days ago.

The protests, which would also highlight the divisive politics of BJP, is scheduled for the weekend to avoid inconvenience of the common people.